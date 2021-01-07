Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: heart health | exercise | cardio rehab | dr. oz

Stair Climbing Can Reveal Heart Health

By and Thursday, 07 January 2021 12:21 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Finnish hockey star Toni Leinonen climbed 426 stairs up the Malminkartano Hill near Helsinki in an astounding 58.75 seconds.

That’s impressive, but fortunately not necessary to get the measure of your heart health, according to research presented at a 2020 meeting of the European Society of Cardiology.

Researchers evaluated how much time it took 165 people who had symptoms of coronary artery disease, such as chest pain or shortness of breath during exertion, to ascend 60 steps at a good clip — but not running.

It turns out that if you can do that in less than a minute, you have pretty good heart health (it could be better).

If you can do it in less than 40 to 45 seconds you have a low mortality rate — just 1% or less per year, or 10% in 10 years.

But if it takes you 90 seconds or more, you should actively work with your doctor to protect your heart.    

To incorporate stair climbing into a workout, people without heart disease can adopt an intermittently intense stair exercise routine. Search "stairs" to check out "exercise snacking" at DoctorOz.com.

One option: climbing 60 steps three times a day, waiting one to four hours between "snacks" for optimal benefits.

Remember, those with diagnosed (or suspected) heart disease should always talk to their doctor first. Ask about using cardio rehab or physical therapy to safely get into it.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
   
1Like our page
2Share
Share
Dr-Oz
To incorporate stair climbing into a workout, people without heart disease can adopt an intermittently intense stair exercise routine.
heart health, exercise, cardio rehab, dr. oz
232
2021-21-07
Thursday, 07 January 2021 12:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 
Newsmax TV Live

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved