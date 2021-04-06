Promote Heart Health to Reduce Cancer Risk

More than 30% of American adults watch movies on their digital devices several times a week thanks to broadband technology and higher connection speeds. And it turns out that you can get broadband health results flowing your way too — through your cardiovascular connections.

A study published in the journal JACC: CardioOncology found good heart health helps fight cancer. Looking at more than 20,000 patients ages 36 to 64 with an average body mass index (BMI) of 26.5 (that is, slightly overweight) for around 15 years, the researchers found that traditional risk factors for cardiovascular disease, including diabetes, high blood pressure, elevated LDL cholesterol, smoking, and sedentary behavior, were independently associated with an increased risk of cancer.

Those with the worst cardiovascular health tripled their cancer risk, compared to those with the healthiest hearts.

But folks who were heart-healthy cut their risk of developing cancer almost in half.

To reduce your risk of heart disease and cancer, the researchers recommend following the American Heart Association's “Life's Simple 7”:

• Manage blood pressure

• Control cholesterol

• Reduce blood sugar

• Get active

• Eat better

• Lose weight

• Don’t smoke

You get two points for each step you stick with, and that reduces your risk of cancer over the next 15 years by 10%.