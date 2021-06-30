×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: heart failure | diabetes | cholesterol | dr. oz

Tips for Strengthening Your Heart Muscle

By and Wednesday, 30 June 2021 12:01 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Bobby Orr, the great NHL defenseman, had surgery on his knees more than a dozen times. Although doctors could repair his aching joints, over time his knees — and his career -- eroded more and more.

In his last three seasons with Chicago, he played in only 26 games. 

The same kind of post-recovery hazards can plague survivors of a heart attack.

These days, almost 97% of people who have a heart attack and make it to the hospital survive. But — and there's always a but — according to a new study in American Journal of Cardiology, almost 20% of survivors develop heart failure within the next five years.

That happens because a heart attack damages your heart muscle and blood vessels, reducing the heart's ability to deliver blood filled with oxygen and nutrients to the body's cells.

People who have advanced chronic kidney disease, diabetes, have had a second heart attack, or are African American are most at risk for heart failure after a heart attack.

If you've survived a heart attack or you are at risk for one because you smoke, have high blood pressure, have elevated LDL cholesterol, diabetes or obesity, drink alcohol excessively, or are sedentary, you need to listen up.

You want to work with your doctor to strengthen your heart muscle. The American Heart Association recommends:

• Quitting smoking

• Achieving a healthy weight

• Avoiding alcohol

• Limiting or avoiding caffeine

• Eating a plant-based diet

• Getting physical activity

• Managing stress

• Monitoring your blood pressure

• Getting adequate sleep

You should also get an annual flu shot as well the COVID-19 and pneumonia vaccines.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
According to a new study in American Journal of Cardiology, almost 20% of survivors develop heart failure within the next five years.
heart failure, diabetes, cholesterol, dr. oz
272
2021-01-30
Wednesday, 30 June 2021 12:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved