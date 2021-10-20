×
Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Make These Healthy Food Swaps

Swap meets were originally places where people could exchange unwanted household items for someone else's unwanted stuff. Today, lots of such bartering is done online. There are sites that swap clothes, games, books, even houses (temporarily), and cars.

However the transactions take place, the benefit is the same: Out with the old and in with the new (to you).

The same can be said for food swaps. You clear the junk out of your pantry and fridge and replace it with something of greater value, in terms of your health and well-being. Here are some favorites:

• Swap white rice for barley, quinoa, farro, or brown rice. These grains are great when served with stir-fries and roasted vegetables or as an addition to soups and casseroles. They reduce your risk for heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, gastrointestinal problems, and even some cancers.

• Swap croutons for walnuts. In soups and salads, use walnuts in place of white bread, fat-soaked cubes. When they replace refined carbs, walnuts help lower LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels, and ease insulin resistance. You'll also gain walnuts’ anti-inflammatory powers and ability to benefit heart health and support weight loss.

• Swap ground meat for lentils or other legumes in a veggie burger. A quarter cup of cooked lentils delivers as much protein as an ounce of beef, lamb, or pork and is loaded with fiber, vitamins (folate), minerals (potassium), and polyphenols. Lentils and other legumes (black beans and chickpeas, for example) also work as meat substitutes in chilies, tacos, and pasta sauces.

© King Features Syndicate


You clear the junk out of your pantry and fridge and replace it with something of greater value, in terms of your health and well-being.
The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

