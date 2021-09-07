×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: gut biome | cholesterol | heart health | dr. oz

How Gut Health Affects Heart Health

By and Tuesday, 07 September 2021 12:02 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Business magnate Richard Branson has said, "I rely far more on gut instinct than researching huge amounts of statistics."

We're not sure that's a good idea when you're heading to space, but it turns out your gut's instincts are worth paying attention to.

You may think that heart woes come directly from eating red and processed meats that contain saturated fats which head straight to your arteries, plugging them up with dense cholesterol. But the process is more complicated than that.

According to new research published in the journal Science, a major way you damage your heart health is by first damaging your intestines. All that fat actually changes the way the trillions of microbes in your gut biome talk to the cells in the lining of your gastrointestinal tract. 

The researchers at Vanderbilt University found that a high-fat diet makes cells in the lining of your gut produce more nitrate and oxygen. That, in turn, stimulates the growth of potentially harmful gut bacteria like E. coli, and boosts production of TMAO (trimethylamine-N-oxide), which passes into your bloodstream and inflames the walls of your blood vessels.

TMAO also keeps HDL cholesterol from transporting LDL cholesterol and other lipids out of the body. That cascade of events then causes arthrosclerosis and raises your risk of death from a lot of causes. 

Want to dodge all that? Eliminate red and processed meats, ditch foods with added sugar or syrup, and eat a plant-based diet.

Your gut will thank you — so will your heart, brain, immune system, and other organs. 

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
According to new research published in the journal Science, a major way you damage your heart health is by first damaging your intestines.
gut biome, cholesterol, heart health, dr. oz
257
2021-02-07
Tuesday, 07 September 2021 12:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved