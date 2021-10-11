×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: glucose | cholesterol | diabetes | dr. oz

3-Minute Breaks Can Help Prevent Diabetes

Dr. Oz By and Monday, 11 October 2021 12:13 PM Current | Bio | Archive

The two-minute warning sounds in NFL games at the end of the second and fourth quarters — ostensibly to alert teams to how much time they have left to execute a series of plays before the clock runs out.

It's a tradition left over from when the stadium clock wasn't the "official" timekeeper, as it is these days.

But that doesn't make a short break a bad idea, on or off the field.

Swedish researchers have figured out that a three-minute warning has great benefits for you — especially if you're frequently benched. Most U.S. adults sit at a desk or on a couch for about six-and-a-half hours daily, with very few interruptions.

But, say the researchers in a new study published in the journal The American Journal of Physiology: Endocrinology and Metabolism, standing up, climbing several flights of stairs, doing jumping jacks, or just walking around (at least 15 strides) during a three-minute, minibreak every 30 minutes can change your health profoundly — lowering elevated glucose and cholesterol, and helping prevent diabetes and heart disease.

You see, when you sit and sit and sit, your leg muscles don't contract, so they can't move blood or lymphatic fluid through your body, and they don't use glucose for fuel. They also stop releasing biochemicals that help break down blood lipids.

The solution: At home or in the office, set an alert for every 30 minutes to get you up and moving. That way, you'll be able to count on a lot more playing time in your future.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
Standing up, climbing several flights of stairs, doing jumping jacks, or just walking around during a three-minute, minibreak every 30 minutes can change your health profoundly.
glucose, cholesterol, diabetes, dr. oz
253
2021-13-11
Monday, 11 October 2021 12:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved