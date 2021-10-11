3-Minute Breaks Can Help Prevent Diabetes

The two-minute warning sounds in NFL games at the end of the second and fourth quarters — ostensibly to alert teams to how much time they have left to execute a series of plays before the clock runs out.

It's a tradition left over from when the stadium clock wasn't the "official" timekeeper, as it is these days.

But that doesn't make a short break a bad idea, on or off the field.

Swedish researchers have figured out that a three-minute warning has great benefits for you — especially if you're frequently benched. Most U.S. adults sit at a desk or on a couch for about six-and-a-half hours daily, with very few interruptions.

But, say the researchers in a new study published in the journal The American Journal of Physiology: Endocrinology and Metabolism, standing up, climbing several flights of stairs, doing jumping jacks, or just walking around (at least 15 strides) during a three-minute, minibreak every 30 minutes can change your health profoundly — lowering elevated glucose and cholesterol, and helping prevent diabetes and heart disease.

You see, when you sit and sit and sit, your leg muscles don't contract, so they can't move blood or lymphatic fluid through your body, and they don't use glucose for fuel. They also stop releasing biochemicals that help break down blood lipids.

The solution: At home or in the office, set an alert for every 30 minutes to get you up and moving. That way, you'll be able to count on a lot more playing time in your future.