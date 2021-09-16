×
Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

How Fructose Leads to Weight Gain

The Hollywood Reporter explains that when movies laced with strong language end up on TV, the offensive words are often taken out and others that sort of fit the speech patterns are dropped in, whether they make sense or not.

For instance, when "The Usual Suspects" was broadcast, one irate thug ended up shouting, "Hand me the keys, you fairy godmother." 

Despite the ridiculous dialogue, we're all for getting F-bombs out of everyday life — especially F-bombs like excess fructose and high fructose syrup (HFCS).

A lab study published in the journal Nature shows that eating too much of this sugar, which is found in fruit (that's OK when it's whole fruit packed with fiber) and added to prepared and packaged foods and drinks (not OK), changes the way cells in the digestive tract interact with food.

It turns out that the fructose revs up your villi — tiny hairlike structures that line intestine walls and help shuttle nutrients, fats, and sugars from your gut into your body. When they get bombarded with fructose, they grow up to 40% larger, and they move a lot more calories, fat, and glucose into your bloodstream. The result is excess weight and an increased risk of cancer.

So give F-bombs the boot. Read ingredient and nutrition labels on packaged foods and drinks, and don't buy any with added fructose or HFCS.

Soda, candy, sweetened yogurt, salad dressing, some canned fruits and juices, as well as cereals, boxed dinners, and all kinds of snack bars, coffee creamers, and ice creams are the usual suspects.

© King Features Syndicate


Fructose revs up your villi — tiny hairlike structures that line intestine walls and help shuttle nutrients, fats, and sugars from your gut into your body.
