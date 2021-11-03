×
Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Tags: flatulence | bloating | microbiome | dr. oz

Potential Causes of Gastrointestinal Discomfort

Wednesday, 03 November 2021

Movies from "Dumb and Dumber" to "Blazing Saddles" and "Caddyshack" have moments of humor that really stink. Whether you find characters passing gas amusing is highly personal, but you can’t deny how common it is, on and off the screen.

Flatulence, stomach rumbling, belching, halitosis, difficult gas evacuation, abdominal distention, and bloating and abdominal pressure affect 89% of adults daily; 80% say the symptoms are so bad they reduce their quality of life.

Most folks report experiencing three or more symptoms a day.

And stomach woes aren't all that's unleashed. Such gastro-woes are associated with anxiety, depression, and non-gastrointestinal symptoms such as headache and fatigue.

That is the conclusion of researchers from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, who interviewed 5,978 adults in the U.S., the U.K., and Mexico ages 18 to 99.   

Potential causes range from diet (too much saturated fat, not enough fiber, or eating indigestible fiber), microbiome dysfunction (caused by inflammatory foods like red meats, added sugars/syrups, or medications), food sensitivities (lactose intolerance, for example), autoimmune conditions (celiac disease), Crohn's or ulcerative colitis, diabetes (gastroparesis is a complication), or eating fructose or sorbitol and drinking carbonated beverages.

To reveal possible causes, keep a log of what you eat and your gastro-symptoms. Then consider seeing a gastroenterologist.

Your symptoms could be simple to remedy or could indicate a more serious disease that requires treatment.

Either way, your life improves when you know what moves, or blocks up, your gut and causes all that noisy discomfort.

© King Features Syndicate


Wednesday, 03 November 2021 11:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
