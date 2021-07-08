×
Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Tags: fiber | diabetes | digestion | dr. oz

Few People Get Enough Fiber

By and Thursday, 08 July 2021 12:29 PM

"The Seven Per-Cent Solution" is a mystery that offers intriguing insights into Sherlock Holmes' psychology, eccentricities, and addiction to a 7% solution of cocaine.

We hope you'll find it just as entertaining to try to unravel the mystery of — and find a solution for — the fact that an average of only 7% of people are taking in enough fiber every day.

An analysis of nutritional data from 14,640 adults compiled in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2013 to 2018 was recently presented at the NUTRITION 2021 Live meeting. It shows that a paltry 8.6% of men and 11.5% of women with diabetes — and only 4.3% of guys and 8% of gals without diabetes — get an adequate intake of daily fiber.

That means most people are losing out on a powerful way to fight obesity, heart disease, diabetes, inflammation, brain fog, and certain cancers.

Fiber shows up in whole fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds, 100% whole grains and cereals, and legumes. But it is stripped out of processed foods like chips, white bread and pasta, pizza, and premade meals.

If you eat two servings of whole grains a day, along with seven to nine servings of produce, you will get the 38 grams of fiber that is officially recommended on a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet.

Your rewards will be improved digestion, a healthier gut biome, and a boost to your immune system; you'll lose weight, decrease inflammation, and your risk for a risk of chronic diseases will plummet.

That's a nearly 100% solution.

© King Features Syndicate


