Fermented Foods Reduce Inflammation

Over the years, home-remodeling shows from "This Old House" to "Property Brothers" have inspired millions of fans to redo their houses —even to gut and rebuild from the basement to the roof.

A new study published in the journal Cell shows you how to do a gut renovation of your own in just 10 weeks, which will rebuild your immune system, dampen inflammation, and ease damage done by chronic diseases such as diabetes.

The researchers found that eating yogurt, kefir, and fermented cottage cheese (we recommend nondairy versions with no sugar added), as well as kimchi and other fermented vegetables, vegetable brine drinks, and kombucha tea increased overall microbial diversity and decreased inflammation. And the more fermented foods you eat, the stronger the remodeling effect.

Specifically, the researchers found that eating fermented foods decreased levels of certain overstimulated immune cells and 19 inflammatory proteins.

One of those proteins, interleukin 6, has been linked to conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Type 2 diabetes, and chronic stress. The immune cells and other proteins add fuel to the fire as well.

The good news is that an inflamed immune system, which gets hyper-revved by lack of physical exercise, stress, and a diet loaded with ultra-processed foods, sugars, egg yolks, and red and processed meats, can be tamed.

If you battle chronic health problems, take this chance to remodel your gut biome. Check out "Fermented Foods Grocery List" on DoctorOz.com, and Dr. Mike's "What to Eat When Cookbook" for great recipes using these foods.