×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: fast food | phthalates | plastic | dr. oz

Fast Foods Are Tainted With Chemicals

Dr. Oz By and Wednesday, 24 November 2021 11:22 AM Current | Bio | Archive

When Massimo Stano took the gold medal in race walking at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, he flat-footed his way across 12.4 miles in 81 minutes and 0.05 seconds — an astounding 10 mph.

That's how fast you want to walk away from fast foods.

A new study in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology tested fast food to see if it contained 11 potentially harmful chemicals (phthalates and their replacement plasticizers). The chemicals migrate from packaging into the food, and are linked to a long list of health problems including fertility issues, metabolic disruption, and (for kids) learning, attention, and behavioral problems.

Overall, the tested samples of hamburgers, fries, chicken nuggets, chicken burritos, and cheese pizza were polluted with 10 of those chemicals. Meats such as chicken burritos and cheeseburgers were the most contaminated. Cheese pizza had the lowest levels of all chemicals that were investigated.

So do yourself and your kids a favor: Ditch fast foods pronto and work on limiting the foods you buy that are packaged in plastics.

Biomarkers of phthalates exposure are detected in virtually all of the U.S. population. Let's see how fast you can walk away from them — starting now. 

But you can't do it alone. Write your government representatives and let them know that although some phthalates are banned from toys and other products, they're still used in food packaging.

Stronger regulations are needed to keep phthalates and replacement plasticizers out of our foods.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
The chemicals migrate from packaging into the food, and are linked to a long list of health problems including fertility issues, metabolic disruption, and (for kids) learning, attention, and behavioral problems.
fast food, phthalates, plastic, dr. oz
243
2021-22-24
Wednesday, 24 November 2021 11:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved