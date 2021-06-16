Arnold Schwarzenegger got back to exercising regularly after his 2018 emergency open-heart surgery. The 72-year-old now goes to Gold's Gym at 7 a.m. every day. At midday, he takes a 45-minute bike ride. And in the evening, he does an at-home workout.

You should be inspired by Arnold. Set a goal of 150 minutes a week if you're a workout novice. Most people are. In fact, only 23% of U.S. adults get the recommended minimum of 30 minutes of exercise five days a week.

And moving more can save your life. One study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that for adults ages 25 to 39, around 10% of deaths can be attributed to getting less than 150 minutes of activity a week; for adults age 70 and older, it's about 9%.

Another study found that if everyone exercised for 150 minutes weekly, there'd be 7.6% fewer deaths from cardiovascular disease, 7.2% fewer from renal and breast cancers, and 8.2% fewer from dementia.

One smart technique is to get up 30 minutes earlier and go for a 10-minute walk before breakfast, or ride a stationary bike. At lunch time and after dinner every day, take a brisk walk (as intense as you can) for 10 minutes. Before dinner every other day, do stretches and resistance exercises using bands or your own body weight.

When you’ve mastered that routine, think about going for 300 minutes of exercise a week and 10,000 steps (or the equivalent) each day.

As Arnold says: "If you don't find the time, if you don't do the work, you don't get the results."