×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: exercise | cancer | longevity | dr. oz

Moderate Exercise Helps Prevent Cancer

Dr. Oz By and Wednesday, 10 November 2021 11:44 AM Current | Bio | Archive

Sylvester Stallone, age 75, works out relentlessly on weight machines, using hand weights, and using his own body weight. Serena Williams, 40, does an intense array of arm, glute, and core/leg exercises designed to increase her metabolism and endurance.

Good for them. But it turns out that over-the-top routines aren't necessary to reap one of the most important benefits of physical activity — preventing cancer.

A report from the American Cancer Society says 46,000 cancer cases annually in the U.S. could be avoided if people got just five hours of physical activity per week.

And we're not talking running stairs or bench pressing 200 pounds. What's needed is five hours of moderate-intensity activity, such as brisk walking, water aerobics, riding a bike, playing doubles tennis, pushing a lawn mower, hiking, or rollerblading.

The report, published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, shows that 16.9% of stomach cancers, 11.9% of endometrial cancers, 11% of kidney cancers, 9.3% of colon cancers, 8.1% of esophageal cancers, 6.5% of female breast cancers, and 3.9% of urinary bladder cancers are associated with lack of exercise.

So opt for working out for one hour, five days a week. But remember all activity counts — and adds up — as you aim for even more benefits from 10,000 steps a day or the equivalent.

If you can find seven hours a day to stare at a screen (that's U.S. adults' average), you can find an hour a day to live younger, longer, stronger.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
A report from the American Cancer Society says 46,000 cancer cases annually in the U.S. could be avoided if people got just five hours of physical activity per week.
exercise, cancer, longevity, dr. oz
247
2021-44-10
Wednesday, 10 November 2021 11:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved