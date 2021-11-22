×
Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

erectile dysfunction | shockwave therapy | dr. oz

Beware of 'Restorative Therapies' for ED

Monday, 22 November 2021 11:56 AM

"Feeling like a shockwave, shockwave, shockwave, shockwave ... Ooh yeah, babe, get 'em with the shockwave." Marshmello (aka Christopher Comstock) sings that plaintive tune about a broken heart. But it just as well could be the over-the-top marketing slogan of a facility that offers "restorative therapy" for erectile dysfunction (ED).

There's a roster of restorative therapies — shockwaves, platelet-rich plasma, and all kinds of stem cell treatments — that are advocated by some doctors, as well as med-spas and anti-aging clinics.

Low-intensity extracorporeal shockwave therapy for ED is especially popular in America.

Unfortunately, the use of shockwaves, stem cells, or platelet-rich plasma is "experimental and should be conducted under research protocols (clinical trials)," according to researchers who recently made a presentation at the Sexual Medicine Society of North America.

In addition, the Society's position paper on restorative therapies says, point blank, "restorative therapies should be reserved for clinical trials and not offered in routine clinical practice until adequate studies have demonstrated efficacy and safety."

In other words, don't risk a far worse disability than ED (which can be safely treated).

What is the right treatment? That depends on the cause.

Have your cardiologist check if you have obstructed blood flow. Ask about procedures and medications like statins that are known to work safely. Consider talk therapy.

Whatever your treatment, a study in the Journal of Sexual Medicine found a remission rate of 29% after five years. And even if ED cannot be "cured," the right — approved — treatment can reduce or eliminate symptoms.

© King Features Syndicate


Monday, 22 November 2021 11:56 AM
