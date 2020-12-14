Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Erectile Dysfunction Linked to Diet

By and Tuesday, 15 December 2020 11:14 AM

The sitcom "Mister Ed" ran from 1958 to 1966, and told the tale of a talking horse who fully participated in the life of his human keepers and friends, engaging in conversations such as:

Mister Ed: I'm attending college because I want a Ph.D.

Wilbur (his owner): Ph.D.?

Mister Ed: Palomino Horse Doctor.

Clearly Ed didn't see many obstacles before him. And if you guys don't want ED (that's erectile dysfunction) to be an obstacle in your life, a new study says you should go in for another kind of Ph.D. — a pretty healthy diet.

Researchers recently mined 16 years of data on more than 21,000 healthy men ages 40 to 75 and found that guys who ate a diet that emphasized vegetables, fruits, nuts, legumes, and fish or other sources of omega-3 fats, and avoided red and processed meat, lowered their risk of developing ED by about 20%.

The study, published in JAMA Open Network, urges men of any age who are concerned about their risk for ED to adopt that healthy eating style.

And if you're already contending with sexual dysfunction, those nutritional choices can help you too. A previous study found that they such a diet improved function in men with ED and metabolic syndrome (a collection of issues such as high blood pressure, elevated LDL cholesterol, and glucose regulation problems).

As Mister Ed's theme song declares, "Go right to the source and ask the horse. He'll give you the answer that you'll endorse."

In this case, it's a plant-based diet and healthy proteins.

