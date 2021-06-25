×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: epigenetic | aging | turmeric | diabetes

Rolling Back Your Biological Clock

By and Friday, 25 June 2021 11:30 AM Current | Bio | Archive

"Our biological rhythms are the symphony of the cosmos, music embedded deep within us to which we dance, even when we can't name the tune." That's how Deepak Chopra sums up the amazing power within each human being.

A new study in the journal Aging explains the power of biological rhythms in more specific, but just as powerful, terms: You can live younger longer by tuning in to smart lifestyle choices, turning on health-promoting genes (that's called epigenetic changes), and dropping out of your slow slide into ill health.

We can name that tune "The Epigenetic Waltz."

The researchers say you can roll back your biological clock by more than three years in just eight weeks by making the following lifestyle upgrades that repair and prevent DNA damage that ages you prematurely:

1. Adopt a plant-centered diet (including turmeric). Limit intake of nutrient-dense animal proteins (choose salmon). Restrict carbs and adopt an intermittent fasting pattern of 10 to 12 hours on (eating while the sun is up) and 12 to 14 hours off (the time between dinner and breakfast). Take a Lactobacillus plantarum probiotic (to positively alter gene expression in people with diabetes). 

2. Get a minimum of 30 minutes of exercise five days a week at 60%-80% of your maximum perceived exertion (you be the judge).

3. Practice breathing exercises for 20 minutes, twice a day. One study found that doing that for 60 days measurably reduced DNA damage.

4. Aim for seven hours of restful sleep nightly.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
You can roll back your biological clock by more than three years in just eight weeks by making lifestyle upgrades that repair and prevent DNA damage that ages you prematurely.
epigenetic, aging, turmeric, diabetes
249
2021-30-25
Friday, 25 June 2021 11:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved