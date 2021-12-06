Eating to Reduce Dementia Risk

In ice skating, a triple salchow (an airborne move that propels skaters upward off the back inside edge of one skate and has them land on the back outside edge of the other) was first performed by American Robbie Robertson at the 1955 World Championships. Canadian Petra Burka and several other women are credited in the early 1960s with the first by a female.

There's a lot of glory in those accomplishments. But tripling your risk for dementia? That'll have you spinning out of control.

It turns out that it's a huge misstep to eat foods that spark inflammation and avoid those that tamp it down.

A study in the journal Neurology looked at three years' worth of data on 1,059 people around age 71; 40% were male. Those who averaged 20 servings of fruit, 19 of vegetables, four of legumes, and 11 of coffee or tea each week were the least likely to develop dementia. Those who only ate an average of nine servings of fruit, 10 of vegetables, two of legumes, and nine of coffee or tea a week were three times more likely to develop cognition woes.

Go to www.nia.nih.gov and search for "serving and portion sizes" to figure out what makes a serving of those brain-friendly foods. Then plot out daily meal plans.

