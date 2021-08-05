×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: diet | cancer | high blood pressure | dr. oz

Six Tips for a Cancer-Fighting Diet

By and Thursday, 05 August 2021 12:30 PM Current | Bio | Archive

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played their first NFL season in 1976, they won zip — 14 straight losses. They lost the first 12 games in their second season too.

But by 2002, they had turned it around, winning Super Bowl XXXVII.

We hope you can turn your losses around that well — and a whole lot more quickly.

A study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that most people need to sharpen their game — and their diet — if they want to lower their risk for cancer.

The researchers say that 63% to 70% of people are not making it to the goal line when it comes to eating enough fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and about 90% don't even make a first down when it comes to reaching the recommended 30 grams of fiber every day.

But there's still hope for a victory. You can win if you follow these six recommendations for a cancer-fighting diet:

1. Maintain a healthy weight.

2. Eat a diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, fruits, and beans.

3. Limit red and processed meats (we say cut them out entirely).

4. Limit sugar-sweetened drinks (ditto).

5. Limit alcohol and fast/processed foods high in fats, starches, and sugars.

6. Depend on food to get your nutrients.

Mothers are encouraged to breastfeed if they can, and anyone who has had cancer is urged to follow these guidelines as well.

Even better news: You'll reduce your risk for high blood pressure, stroke, cardiovascular disease, and obesity as well as cancer with these diet tips.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
A study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that most people need to sharpen their game — and their diet — if they want to lower their risk for cancer.
diet, cancer, high blood pressure, dr. oz
261
2021-30-05
Thursday, 05 August 2021 12:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved