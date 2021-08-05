Six Tips for a Cancer-Fighting Diet

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played their first NFL season in 1976, they won zip — 14 straight losses. They lost the first 12 games in their second season too.

But by 2002, they had turned it around, winning Super Bowl XXXVII.

We hope you can turn your losses around that well — and a whole lot more quickly.

A study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that most people need to sharpen their game — and their diet — if they want to lower their risk for cancer.

The researchers say that 63% to 70% of people are not making it to the goal line when it comes to eating enough fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and about 90% don't even make a first down when it comes to reaching the recommended 30 grams of fiber every day.

But there's still hope for a victory. You can win if you follow these six recommendations for a cancer-fighting diet:

1. Maintain a healthy weight.

2. Eat a diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, fruits, and beans.

3. Limit red and processed meats (we say cut them out entirely).

4. Limit sugar-sweetened drinks (ditto).

5. Limit alcohol and fast/processed foods high in fats, starches, and sugars.

6. Depend on food to get your nutrients.

Mothers are encouraged to breastfeed if they can, and anyone who has had cancer is urged to follow these guidelines as well.

Even better news: You'll reduce your risk for high blood pressure, stroke, cardiovascular disease, and obesity as well as cancer with these diet tips.