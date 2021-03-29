Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Diabetic Inflammation Increases Cancer Risk

When wildfires sweep across California, the risk of respiratory distress increases. In the summer and fall of 2018, the smoky air in San Francisco was as toxic as smoking a half a pack of cigarettes a day.

When a wildfire hits your body in the form of chronic inflammation, it's a serious health hazard too. And if you have prediabetes or full-blown Type 2 diabetes, that means your body is inflamed — and that inflammation disrupts a wide range of bodily functions.

But how does that work, exactly?

Added sugar and processed carbs in your diet boost inflammation-provoking glucose levels. That in turn causes hormonal dysregulation and damages your DNA, which is never a good thing.

It also harms neural functions and blood vessels in your brain.

That's why people with prediabetes have a 40% higher risk of brain dysfunction when they reach age 70, and those with Type 2 diabetes have 2.5 times greater risk of cancer — especially of the liver, pancreas, endometrium, colon and rectum, breast, and bladder.

In fact, in England cancer has now replaced heart disease as the No. 1 cause of death for people with diabetes.

Fortunately, you can put out the inflammation fueling your prediabetes and diabetes, and reduce your risk for cancer, dementia, heart disease, and other complications of diabetes.

How? Eliminate all added sugars, syrups, and processed carbs from your diet; say no to red and processed meats; eat a plant-based diet; don't smoke or drink excessively; and get 150 to 300 minutes of exercise a week.

© King Features Syndicate


