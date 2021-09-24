Three Goals for Diabetes Control

When Allen Iverson retired from the NBA in 2010, he headed for the Hall of Fame because of his astounding control of the ball. His dribbling magic allowed him to repeatedly provide his teams (the 76ers, Nuggets, Pistons, and Grizzlies) with a healthy lead.

That's the same kind of artful control you want to execute to get a healthy lead on Type 2 diabetes.

Unfortunately, when it comes to meeting the big three goals that will make you the master of your diabetes, most people are still sitting on the bench.

A new study in JAMA Network reveals that only about 21% of adults with diagnosed diabetes hit their healthy targets, which are essential for reducing the risk of serious complications such as heart attack; nerve, kidney, and eye damage; and gastrointestinal distress.

The three targets include:

1. Individualized target for your A1c, which is a measure of your blood sugar levels over several months

2. Blood pressure of less than 130/80

3. LDL cholesterol level below 100 mg/dL

And those targets are more modest than what we recommend — an A1c below 7%, blood pressure of 120/75 or less, and LDL of 70 mg/dL.

Arrange for a doctor visit to evaluate your A1c, blood pressure, and LDL cholesterol level. Then set up a team strategy, working with your doctor, a nutritionist, and an exercise coach.

Together, you can get your numbers in a game-winning range. Diabetes can be controlled — even reversed.