×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: depression | exercise | neurons | dr. oz

How Exercise Helps Ease Depression

By and Thursday, 24 June 2021 12:01 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Selena Gomez once said, "If I don't work out ... everything about me just feels a bit down."

In fact, a lot of people rely on exercise to banish the blues. Now neuroscientists from the Swiss National Centre of Competence in Research into Mental Illness have found out how exercise does that magic.

They discovered that, in mice, exercise stimulates the production of a molecule called lactate, which helps cool excess brain oxidation and inflammation, nourishes neurons, and even stimulates the growth of new nerve connections.

Other studies show that exercise triggers the release of proteins called growth factors that also stimulate new nerve cell growth.

This combination of benefits pushes back against the loss of neurons that's associated with depression in people and stress in animals.

A "runners high" from the release of endorphins may create pleasing feelings, but for sustained improvement of depressive symptoms, it's the other biochemical factors that make the biggest difference.

For many people with mild depression, the greatest benefit comes with daily low- to moderate-intensity exercise. So commit to walking 10,000 steps or the equivalent daily, and enjoy aerobic sports like tennis or activities like tai chi and cycling.

For chronic or severe depression, make sure to get help fast. Consult a doctor who can help with talk/group therapy and medication. You are not alone.

In addition, a genetic study of 840,000 people found that going to bed one hour earlier than usual decreases your risk of major depression by 23%.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
Scientists discovered that, in mice, exercise stimulates the production of a molecule called lactate, which helps cool excess brain oxidation and inflammation.
depression, exercise, neurons, dr. oz
247
2021-01-24
Thursday, 24 June 2021 12:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved