×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: dementia | alzheimers | obesity | dr. oz

Six Ways to Lower Dementia Risk

By and Tuesday, 29 June 2021 12:14 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Ron Prescott Reagan, 63, President Ronald Reagan's son, may be the political opposite of his conservative father, but one thing he and his dad have in common is a familial risk for dementia.

President Reagan had Alzheimer's for 10 years when he died in 2004 at age 93. And a new study says if you don't adopt dementia-defeating habits, having an immediate family member with dementia ups your risk for the disorder by 78% compared to folks with no close relative who has been affected.

The good news: A study published in the journal Circulation identified six lifestyle habits that can go a long way toward preventing dementia — even for those with increased familial risk.

The researchers followed 302,239 men and women around age 60 for eight years. People with a familial predisposition for dementia cut their risk by adopting at least three of the healthy behaviors, and more healthy habits provided additional protection.

1. Not having obesity.

2. Getting 150 minutes or more of moderate to vigorous activity each week.

3. Regularly sleeping six to nine hours a night.

4. Consuming two (for men) or one (for women) alcoholic drinks a day or less a day.

5. Not smoking.

6. Eating a plant-based diet and skipping refined grains and processed meats.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
A study published in the journal Circulation identified six lifestyle habits that can go a long way toward preventing dementia — even for those with increased familial risk
dementia, alzheimers, obesity, dr. oz
212
2021-14-29
Tuesday, 29 June 2021 12:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved