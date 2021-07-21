×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: dehydration | kidneys | fatigue | dr. oz

Recognizing and Preventing Dehydration

By and Thursday, 22 July 2021 12:11 PM Current | Bio | Archive

As the Wolverine, actor Hugh Jackman made the contours of his muscles, veins, and bones pop out by intentionally becoming super-dehydrated for 36 hours before shooting shirtless scenes.

That’s risky business. In 1992, 33-year-old professional bodybuilder Mohammed Benaziza died following a competition when severe dehydration caused heart failure.

Even if you don't collapse, repeatedly making yourself dehydrated can cause long-term reduction in muscle strength.

Unintentional dehydration is just as risky. And it can sneak up on you, especially in the summer.

One study in the American Journal of Public Health found that half of kids don't get adequate hydration, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says American adults only take in about 39 ounces of water daily (that's around three tall glasses), which is not nearly what's needed to keep your bowels, kidneys, and heart happy.

Add to that temperatures in the 80s and above and — we hope — an hour of aerobic exercise, and you could be 40 to 80-plus ounces short of what you need.

Signs of a dehydration crisis include dizziness, fatigue, confusion, headache, and less volume or darker urine.

Unfortunately, by the time you're thirsty and have a dry mouth, you're already starting to dry out inside. Your best bet is to drink 16 ounces of water first thing in the morning and then drink a glass of water (not some sugary soda or sports or energy drink) every couple of hours during the day.

When you exercise, drink every 15 minutes, outdoors or in the gym. And remember to have a glass of water after every alcoholic beverage.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
Your best bet is to drink 16 ounces of water first thing in the morning and then drink a glass of water every couple of hours during the day.
dehydration, kidneys, fatigue, dr. oz
264
2021-11-22
Thursday, 22 July 2021 12:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved