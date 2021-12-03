Fight Nutrient Deficits With Multivitamins

This year's top NFL draft pick, Trevor Lawrence, got a five-year contract and signing bonus of $42.2 million. Clearly, there's a huge payoff with that multiyear deal.

But frankly, we don't think it's nearly as life-changing as taking a good multivitamin can be. That's a multiyear deal with no risk of a concussion — and a solid promise of better health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that only around 12% of American adults get the 1.5 to 2 cups of fruit and 2 to 3 cups of vegetables that are recommended daily. That creates a huge nutritional deficit, setting you up for everything from cancer and depression to osteoporosis, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, and gut biome dysfunction. A multivitamin can help.

The 2020 Dietary Guidelines identified "nutrients of public health concern" as vitamin D, calcium, potassium, dietary fiber, and iron. In addition, vitamins A, C, and E and the mineral magnesium were highlighted for being under-consumed.

Keep all doses near the daily values on the label, unless your doctor says to take more.

That’s because superdoses can backfire. For example, too much alpha tocopherol vitamin E can increase risk of prostate cancer and lung cancer in smokers. You want a minimum of mixed tocopherols/vitamin E.

And go for a wide variety of nutrients such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, iodine, zinc, copper, manganese, choline, and trace minerals, as well as vitamins A/beta carotene, C, D3, E, and K along with all eight B vitamins.

Take half a pill morning and night to keep nutrient levels steady.