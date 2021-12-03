×
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Fight Nutrient Deficits With Multivitamins

Friday, 03 December 2021

This year's top NFL draft pick, Trevor Lawrence, got a five-year contract and signing bonus of $42.2 million. Clearly, there's a huge payoff with that multiyear deal.

But frankly, we don't think it's nearly as life-changing as taking a good multivitamin can be. That's a multiyear deal with no risk of a concussion — and a solid promise of better health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that only around 12% of American adults get the 1.5 to 2 cups of fruit and 2 to 3 cups of vegetables that are recommended daily. That creates a huge nutritional deficit, setting you up for everything from cancer and depression to osteoporosis, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, and gut biome dysfunction. A multivitamin can help.

The 2020 Dietary Guidelines identified "nutrients of public health concern" as vitamin D, calcium, potassium, dietary fiber, and iron. In addition, vitamins A, C, and E and the mineral magnesium were highlighted for being under-consumed.

Keep all doses near the daily values on the label, unless your doctor says to take more.

That’s because superdoses can backfire. For example, too much alpha tocopherol vitamin E can increase risk of prostate cancer and lung cancer in smokers. You want a minimum of mixed tocopherols/vitamin E.

And go for a wide variety of nutrients such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, iodine, zinc, copper, manganese, choline, and trace minerals, as well as vitamins A/beta carotene, C, D3, E, and K along with all eight B vitamins.

Take half a pill morning and night to keep nutrient levels steady.

© King Features Syndicate




