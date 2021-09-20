×
Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Do You Need a Booster Shot?

Monday, 20 September 2021 12:10 PM

Sarah Hyland of "Modern Family" has had multiple kidney transplants. That means she's immunocompromised because of the anti-rejection drugs she has to take and because her original condition strains her immune system.

When she got her COVID-19 vaccine in March, she declared, "HALLELUJAH! I AM FINALLY VACCINATED!!!!!"

Now she sounds like a candidate for a booster shot, which is recommended for anyone who's moderately or severely immunocompromised.

Unfortunately, many people don't know if their health challenges mean they should get a booster shot.

Here are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines and definitions of moderately to severely immunocompromised, plus why it's important to act now.

1. Get a booster that's the same brand — Moderna or Pfizer — you got originally.

2. Wait at least 28 days after your second injection before getting a booster.

3. You qualify as immunocompromised if:

• You've been receiving cancer treatment for a solid or blood cancer. 

• You’ve had an organ transplant and are taking immune-suppressing medication.

• You’ve received a stem cell transplant within the past two years.

• You are diagnosed with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency.

• You have an advanced or untreated HIV infection.

• You are being treated with high-dose corticosteroids or any other immune-suppressing medications. 

4. The booster increases your resistance to COVID-19 to a more robust level of effectiveness. And if you do contract COVID-19, the booster may help reduce the severity of symptoms.

Don't compromise your health if you're immunocompromised. Check with your doctor about a booster today.

Unfortunately, many people don't know if their health challenges mean they should get a booster shot.
Monday, 20 September 2021 12:10 PM
