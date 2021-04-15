Tips to Protect Against Infections

NFTs, non-fungible tokens, are being used to sell (nonexistent or over-existent) digital art. For example, a digital video by Mike Winkelmann, aka Beepie, sold for $6.6 million, but you can have precisely the same thing in your living room if you Google "Crossroad #1/1."

The art market is risky business. But it’s nothing compared to the chances most Americans are taking — more than 75% of U.S. adults are at risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Researchers combed through data collected by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) and found that an estimated 176.1 million people have at least one condition that increases their risk of severe symptoms of COVID-19. Around 80 million have two or more risk-amplifying conditions, and around 45 million have three or more.

Surprisingly, those younger than 65 have a 69.2% risk of severe symptoms if they catch the virus.

Obesity is the most prevalent condition that's upping the risk. Chronic kidney disease and heart disease as well as diabetes, cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) also amplify it.

The bottom line: The best way to prevent severe COVID-19 symptoms is to maximize your well-being.

• Don't put off seeing your doctors, getting check-ups, or investigating emerging health concerns.

• Strive to achieve a healthy weight.

• Amp up your exercise routine.

• Eat a minimally processed, plant-based diet.

Even as the vaccine rolls out, you can be at risk. Protect yourself from this infection and be prepared to fight off any new ones down the road.