×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: communication | healthcare | medical records | dr. oz

Coordinate Communication Between Your Doctors

Mehmet Oz, M.D. By and Thursday, 02 December 2021 12:40 PM Current | Bio | Archive

From 1951 to 1968, Mickey Mantle sustained 14 serious injuries on the ballfield and still managed to win three MVPs, a Triple Crown, and seven World Series. Fortunately, the Yankees could coordinate the care Mantle got with the various doctors who treated his head-to-toe traumas.

For the average person, getting all your doctors to talk to one another — and to know what's going on with your health — is pretty difficult. It’s definitely up to you.

A study in the Annals of Internal medicine reveals that 30% of seniors see five doctors a year, and many see even more.

If that's you, it may provide targeted expertise for what ails you, but the downside is that you need to make sure each specialist knows what all your other doctors, including your primary care provider, are up to in terms of medications, lifestyle recommendations, and diagnosis or identification of disease or potentially troubling conditions.

Your primary care doctor needs to get all the data from each specialist, so it can be in one place for review. At each appointment, do the following:

• Ask for your records of that day to be emailed to you. Create a digital file and print them out.

• Take all your medical records of medicines, treatments, diagnoses, etc. with you to every doctor appointment.

• Ask questions such as, "Is anything you're doing or prescribing contraindicated with the meds I take or other treatment I am getting?"

The effort is worth the improvement that you'll receive in overall care.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
A study in the Annals of Internal medicine reveals that 30% of seniors see five doctors a year, and many see even more.
communication, healthcare, medical records, dr. oz
253
2021-40-02
Thursday, 02 December 2021 12:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved