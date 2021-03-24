Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: cold sores | inflammation | stress | dr. oz

How to Calm Cold Sore Outbreaks

By and Wednesday, 24 March 2021 11:50 AM Current | Bio | Archive

Everyone from Rihanna and Paris Hilton to Justin Timberlake and Brad Pitt has been photographed with cold sores. There's no shame in that.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "about 90% of adults worldwide — even those who've never had symptoms of an infection — test positive for evidence of the virus that causes cold sores."

Why you get a flare-up (usually at the worst possible time) can seem mysterious, however.

Now researchers from the University of Virginia School of Medicine have figured out exactly what goes on inside of you that triggers the appearance of those sores around your mouth or on your lip.

Chronic stress, a sugar-loaded diet, fever, even sunshine can amp up the inflammatory response in your immune system, causing a sequence of reactions that excite the nerves that harbor the sleeping virus. Those aroused nerves then send the infection out into your body to do its dirty work.

In short, your immune system, where inflammation is produced, can become an accomplice to the outbreak when any extra nudge (like stress) that increases inflammation gets your nervous system involved.

If you want to tamp down cold sore flares, it's smart to keep chronic inflammation under control. The best ways are to practice stress-relieving activities like aerobics, meditation, yoga, or tai chi; avoid inflammatory foods like added sugars, red and processed meats, and ultra-processed foods; and promote a healthy gut biome with a plant-based diet, a daily dose of walnuts, and moderate alcohol intake.

That'll keep you smiling.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
According to the Mayo Clinic, "about 90% of adults worldwide — even those who've never had symptoms of an infection — test positive for evidence of the virus that causes cold sores."
cold sores, inflammation, stress, dr. oz
248
2021-50-24
Wednesday, 24 March 2021 11:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 
Newsmax TV Live
 
Listen Channels Schedule

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved