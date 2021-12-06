The 2021 women's U.S. rowing teams include powerhouses Charlotte Buck, Kendall Chase, and Olivia Coffee along with single sculler Kara Kohler.

If they have a stroke of good luck, they will do better on the world stage than U.S. rowers did in Tokyo. There, for the first time ever, not a single U.S. crew (male or female) who participated in the Olympic regatta came home with a medal around their neck.

Your stroke of good luck is easier to seize. (It's right in your cupboard.) According to data culled from more than 365,000 participants in the U.K. Biobank who were followed for 10-14 years, people who drink two to three cups of coffee, three to five cups of tea, or a combo of four to six cups of tea and coffee daily cut their risk of stroke and related dementia.

The combination of drinking two to three cups of coffee and two to three cups of tea daily actually lowered the risk of stroke by 32%, compared to people who don't drink either beverage.

Always drink filtered coffee — drip without a filter and French press can raise your LDL cholesterol levels, and that can increase the risk of stroke. Make sure to drink it black or with just a touch of nonfat dairy or oat or soy milk.

As for tea: Green tea is heart- and brain-friendly; jasmine may protect your heart from stress; and hibiscus tea is linked to heart health.