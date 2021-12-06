×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: coffee | tea | stroke | dr. roizen

Drinking Tea or Coffee Lowers Stroke Risk

Mehmet Oz, M.D. By and Tuesday, 07 December 2021 07:34 AM Current | Bio | Archive

The 2021 women's U.S. rowing teams include powerhouses Charlotte Buck, Kendall Chase, and Olivia Coffee along with single sculler Kara Kohler.

If they have a stroke of good luck, they will do better on the world stage than U.S. rowers did in Tokyo. There, for the first time ever, not a single U.S. crew (male or female) who participated in the Olympic regatta came home with a medal around their neck.

Your stroke of good luck is easier to seize. (It's right in your cupboard.) According to data culled from more than 365,000 participants in the U.K. Biobank who were followed for 10-14 years, people who drink two to three cups of coffee, three to five cups of tea, or a combo of four to six cups of tea and coffee daily cut their risk of stroke and related dementia.

The combination of drinking two to three cups of coffee and two to three cups of tea daily actually lowered the risk of stroke by 32%, compared to people who don't drink either beverage.

Always drink filtered coffee — drip without a filter and French press can raise your LDL cholesterol levels, and that can increase the risk of stroke. Make sure to drink it black or with just a touch of nonfat dairy or oat or soy milk.

As for tea: Green tea is heart- and brain-friendly; jasmine may protect your heart from stress; and hibiscus tea is linked to heart health.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
People who drink two to three cups of coffee, three to five cups of tea, or a combo of four to six cups of tea and coffee daily cut their risk of stroke and related dementia.
coffee, tea, stroke, dr. roizen
242
2021-34-07
Tuesday, 07 December 2021 07:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved