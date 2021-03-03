More Benefits of Coffee and Green Tea

In the late 1960s, American Airlines public relations specialist Donald Bain ghostwrote a supposed expose on the wild times of three stewardesses titled "Coffee, Tea, or Me?" The book's publisher hired two stewardesses as the "authors" for book tours and television appearances — even though their escapades were pure fiction.

That would never fly these days, although you could write a highly respectable health book called "Coffee, Tea, and You!"

The evidence keeps mounting for the health benefits of drinking coffee (filtered, with no added flavors, sugars, or dairy) — and green tea.

We know that coffee reduces the risk of Type 2 diabetes, liver disease, and breast cancer, and helps slow progression of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

The caffeine and phytonutrients in coffee and green tea can also help fight off cancers, dementia, and cardiovascular disease. Plus, a recent meta-analysis in the journal BMJ Open showed that consumption of coffee was associated with a 9% reduction in prostate cancer risk.

Now, a 15-year study in the journal Stroke shows that if people who have had a stroke drink about 24 ounces of green tea daily, they'll lower their risk of dying over that period of time by 24%, and heart attack survivors who drink one 5 oz. cup of coffee a day reduce their overall risk of death by around 22%.

In addition, people who have never had a stroke or heart attack and drink one or more cups of coffee a week have about a 14% lower risk of death than noncoffee drinkers.