Don't Turn Your Coffee into a Health Bomb

When the K-pop girl group NiziU sings "call me sweet bomb," they could be describing the TikTok-inspired, flavor-enhanced coffee drinks that people are being encouraged to order at their local coffee shop.

Ten pumps of sugary caramel syrup are just the beginning. One "recipe" calls for a venti (20-ounce) Strawberry Creme Frappuccino, which already contains 270 calories from milk and strawberry puree layered on top of a splash of strawberry puree and finished with vanilla whipped cream, then souped-up with three scoops of vanilla bean powder, four pumps of white mocha, and three pumps of cinnamon dolce.

Sweet bomb is right!

Filtered coffee on its own delivers a roster of health benefits. Research shows that up to four cups a day improves memory, mood, energy levels, reaction times, and general mental function.

It can also boost your metabolic rate by up to 11%. Plus, people who drink around four or more cups a day cut their risk for Type 2 diabetes and 11 types of cancer by at least 20%.

Filtered coffee without sugar or cream also substantially cuts your risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke, and dementia.

On the other hand, paying a pretty penny for hyped-up coffee drinks delivers substantial long-term risks for obesity, inflammation, gut biome dysfunction, and all the associated problems those conditions cause, from depression to diabetes, cancers, and chronic joint pain.

So ditch the pitch for souped-up coffees and enjoy the filtered beverage hot or cold without any added saturated fat or sugars.