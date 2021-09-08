×
Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Tags: coffee | dementia | obesity | dr. oz

Don't Turn Your Coffee into a Health Bomb

By Wednesday, 08 September 2021 12:16 PM

When the K-pop girl group NiziU sings "call me sweet bomb," they could be describing the TikTok-inspired, flavor-enhanced coffee drinks that people are being encouraged to order at their local coffee shop.

Ten pumps of sugary caramel syrup are just the beginning. One "recipe" calls for a venti (20-ounce) Strawberry Creme Frappuccino, which already contains 270 calories from milk and strawberry puree layered on top of a splash of strawberry puree and finished with vanilla whipped cream, then souped-up with three scoops of vanilla bean powder, four pumps of white mocha, and three pumps of cinnamon dolce.

Sweet bomb is right!

Filtered coffee on its own delivers a roster of health benefits. Research shows that up to four cups a day improves memory, mood, energy levels, reaction times, and general mental function.

It can also boost your metabolic rate by up to 11%. Plus, people who drink around four or more cups a day cut their risk for Type 2 diabetes and 11 types of cancer by at least 20%.

Filtered coffee without sugar or cream also substantially cuts your risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke, and dementia.   

On the other hand, paying a pretty penny for hyped-up coffee drinks delivers substantial long-term risks for obesity, inflammation, gut biome dysfunction, and all the associated problems those conditions cause, from depression to diabetes, cancers, and chronic joint pain.

So ditch the pitch for souped-up coffees and enjoy the filtered beverage hot or cold without any added saturated fat or sugars.

© King Features Syndicate


Research shows that up to four cups of filtered coffee per day improves memory, mood, energy levels, reaction times, and general mental function.
