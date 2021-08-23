×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: chronic pain | opioids | arthritis | dr. oz

Non-Opioid Options for Pain Relief

By and Monday, 23 August 2021 12:17 PM Current | Bio | Archive

In 1985, when quarterback Joe Theismann had his fibula and tibia shattered by a tackle, it ended his NFL career in which he'd suffered seven broken noses, a broken collarbone, and broken hands and ribs.

"People would say that it was a tragedy ... but ... it was a blessing," he said. "I'd become somewhat of a self-absorbed individual and didn't really care much about a lot of things except myself. And ever since that day ... I've tried to be a better person."

All that physical pain can make it difficult to be your best self. That's been confirmed by a study in the European Journal of Pain, which demonstrates that people with chronic pain have very low levels of the personality-influencing neurotransmitter glutamate in their frontal cortex, triggering emotional dysregulation and increasing anxiety. 

If you're one of the 50 million Americans who live with chronic pain and the emotional changes it triggers, the good news is you don't need opioids for relief. Here are some alternative treatments:

Non-opioid pain relievers. To handle chronic back pain or osteoarthritis, one study found that non-opioid medications deliver as much relief as opioids. Anti-seizure medications ease fibromyalgia pain; antidepressants can help with migraines; and NSAIDs and topical creams can soothe aching joints, muscles, and some nerve pain.

Alternatives to medications. Massage, acupuncture, and high-tech radiofrequency ablation and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) also ease pain effectively.

Altered pain response. Pain causes tension, and that increases pain. An anti-inflammatory diet, stress-reducing meditation, deep breathing, and visualization, plus plenty of exercise, can quiet the brain's pain response center.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
If you're one of the 50 million Americans who live with chronic pain and the emotional changes it triggers, the good news is you don't need opioids for relief.
chronic pain, opioids, arthritis, dr. oz
268
2021-17-23
Monday, 23 August 2021 12:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved