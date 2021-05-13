Countering Big Blood Sugar Drops

The Big Dipper is a constellation that has long been used to point sailors toward the North Star, and keep their ships on course.

Well, a new study reveals that knowing if you're a big dipper can help you stay on course too — and avoid overeating and weight gain.

An international study published in the journal Nature Metabolism found that some people repeatedly experience a significant blood sugar drop a few hours after eating, prompting them to consume hundreds of more calories a day than folks who aren't big dippers.

After eating, it's normal for blood sugar to rise and then, within two hours, fall. These researchers took a deep look at what happens two to three hours after eating and found that some folks' blood sugar level fell rapidly below baseline before coming back up — increasing their hunger by 9%, and prompting them to eat 312 more calories during the day than the “little dippers.”

That can add up to a 20-pound weight gain in a year.

You can counter this extreme blood sugar bounce if it affects you. Try these tips:

• Avoid all processed carbs; they fuel the big dip.

• Eat lean protein at every meal. Dr. Mike recommends a salmon burger for breakfast.

• Keep healthy snack food on hand: raw veggies, roasted chickpeas, nuts, and berries are best.

• Have a bit of your daily 1 ounce of dark 70% cacao chocolate whenever you feel the big dip coming on.