Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: blood sugar | weight gain | lean protein | dr. oz

Countering Big Blood Sugar Drops

By and Thursday, 13 May 2021 12:35 PM Current | Bio | Archive

The Big Dipper is a constellation that has long been used to point sailors toward the North Star, and keep their ships on course.

Well, a new study reveals that knowing if you're a big dipper can help you stay on course too — and avoid overeating and weight gain.

An international study published in the journal Nature Metabolism found that some people repeatedly experience a significant blood sugar drop a few hours after eating, prompting them to consume hundreds of more calories a day than folks who aren't big dippers.

After eating, it's normal for blood sugar to rise and then, within two hours, fall. These researchers took a deep look at what happens two to three hours after eating and found that some folks' blood sugar level fell rapidly below baseline before coming back up — increasing their hunger by 9%, and prompting them to eat 312 more calories during the day than the “little dippers.”

That can add up to a 20-pound weight gain in a year. 

You can counter this extreme blood sugar bounce if it affects you. Try these tips:

• Avoid all processed carbs; they fuel the big dip.

• Eat lean protein at every meal. Dr. Mike recommends a salmon burger for breakfast.

• Keep healthy snack food on hand: raw veggies, roasted chickpeas, nuts, and berries are best.

• Have a bit of your daily 1 ounce of dark 70% cacao chocolate whenever you feel the big dip coming on.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
Some people repeatedly experience a significant blood sugar drop a few hours after eating, prompting them to consume hundreds of more calories a day.
blood sugar, weight gain, lean protein, dr. oz
246
2021-35-13
Thursday, 13 May 2021 12:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 
Newsmax TV Live
 
Listen Channels Schedule

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved