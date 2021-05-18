The Advantages of Dried Beans

Joe Bean, Colter Bean, and Billy Bean were baseball players in 1902, the 1980-1990s, and the 2000s, respectively. Their careers were a mixed bag from almost-made-it to much-traded to, in the case of Billy Bean, Major League Baseball's first Ambassador for Inclusion.

It turns out that Beans are a mixed bag, on and off the field. Ranging from adzuki to black, cannellini, cranberry, great northern, kidney, mung, navy, and pinto varieties, beans contribute protein, fiber, a range of B (folate, B6, thiamine) and other vitamins, as well as magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, zinc, and potassium.

Most people dish up canned beans. But if you prepare dried beans, you get a better texture and more nutrients, and dodge the excess sodium and hormone disruptors in the linings of canned foods.

Here are three easy steps for cooking dried beans:

1. Pick through and clean up dried beans; rinse in cold water.

2. Soak in cold water overnight or boil in water, remove from heat, and soak for two hours; drain.

3. Put beans in a pan of cold water, covered plus 2 inches; simmer, stir occasionally for one to two hours or more.

The rewards:

• A serving of boiled beans has 58% of the daily value of folate vs. canned beans' 23%, and 19% of the daily value of vitamin K vs. 13% for canned.

• A 1-cup serving of boiled kidney beans has 22% of the daily for iron, 19% for magnesium, and 12% for zinc vs. 17% daily value of iron and magnesium and 8% zinc for canned beans.