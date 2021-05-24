×
Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Tags: bariatric surgery | diabetes | weight loss | dr. oz

Bariatric Surgery Can Save Lives

Monday, 24 May 2021 11:56 AM

Former NFL coach Rex Ryan (348 pounds), writer Anne Rice (254 pounds), and comedian Roseanne Barr (350 pounds) have thrived after having weight-loss surgery.

And in 2019, around 256,000 fellow Americans did the same, with 61% opting for what's called sleeve gastrectomy. (About 18% had the more complex gastric bypass, once the most common form of bariatric surgery.)

Sleeve gastrectomy removes 75% to 80% of the stomach, and most people who undergo the procedure lose around 60%-70% of their excess weight within a year.

After Rosie O'Donnell had the procedure, she declared: "This has really, really helped [me]." That's putting it mildly.

A new study in JAMA Network Open has found that for folks who are severely obese and have diabetes, bariatric surgery decreases the overall risk of death from cardiovascular disease by 68%, the risk of nonfatal kidney problems by 42%, and overall the risk of death from all causes by 47% over a stretch of four to 10 years.

The risks of everything from sleep apnea to depression and cancer were also reduced.

Today, knowledge about how to support the physical and emotional challenges people face post-surgery has increased enormously, and complications have been cut.

But bariatric surgery does require you to also change your habits. If you're struggling to achieve a healthy weight and control your diabetes, take time to watch "The Underperformed Surgery You Should Be Getting, Pt 1 through Pt 5" at www.DoctorOz.com.

Then talk to your doctor about how this might help you reclaim your health and happiness.

© King Features Syndicate


Newsmax Media, Inc.
The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
