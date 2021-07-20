×
Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Artificial Sweeteners Disturb Gut Biome

Victor Lustig was a true con man, offering fake shares in fake businesses (mob boss Al Capone fell for it), counterfeiting money, and even “selling” the Eiffel Tower.

All those artificial enterprises ended him in Alcatraz, where he died in 1947.

It turns out we were equally conned by artificial sweeteners. They offer the illusion of sugary flavors with none of the health hazards — but it's just make-believe.

We’ve known for a while that the sugar substitutes can fuel your sweet tooth and cause the body to crank up sugar cravings.

But until U.K. researchers published their recent study in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, it wasn't known just how much damage saccharin, sucralose, and aspartame can do to the linings of your intestine, letting harmful gut bacteria seep into your bloodstream, congregate in your lymph nodes, liver, and spleen, and put you at risk for serious infections.

All it took was the equivalent of two cans of diet soda for the researchers to see that artificial sweeteners significantly increased harmful bacteria's (E. coli and E. faecalis) stickiness to cells in the lining of the gut. That leads to increased formation of biofilms and opened entryways for the bacteria to move throughout the body.

The bottom line: Cultivate a taste for the natural sweetness in foods like 100% whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and spices.

Just like vaping is not a healthy alternative to cigarettes, artificial sweeteners are not a good way to avoid sugary foods.

© King Features Syndicate


