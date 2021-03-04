Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: anaphylactic | epinephrine | peanut allergies | dr. oz

Adult Peanut Allergies Are Overlooked

By and Thursday, 04 March 2021 12:18 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Charles Schulz launched the "Peanuts" cartoon on October 2, 1950, in seven newspapers. Eventually it appeared daily in 2,600 papers in 75 countries.

The funny and often poignant responses of Charlie Brown and the other Peanuts characters resonated with adults, not just kids.

According to a Northwestern University survey published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, peanuts can do that. In fact, researchers have discovered that more adults than kids have a peanut allergy. Some 4.5 million Americans over the age of 17 have the condition — and many developed it as adults.

Sadly, they are sidelined when it comes to management of peanut allergies.

While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved an allergy therapy (Palforzia) for kids 4 to 17, there are no FDA-approved therapies for adult-onset food allergies. That leaves many of the approximately 900,000 adults who end up in the ER every year with a reaction to peanuts without the help they need.

According to the study, too many people 17 and older are not receiving essential counseling and a prescription for life-saving emergency epinephrine.

Compounding the problem: Two-thirds of adults with peanut allergy have at least one other food allergy, often to tree nuts or shellfish.

If you suspect you have a peanut allergy, see a doctor pronto for a diagnosis and treatment.

If you are diagnosed but don't carry an EpiPen (injectable epinephrine) to counter an allergic reaction (anaphylactic shock), start doing it now — all the time, everywhere.

And check out foodallergy.org for more information on adult food allergies.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
Some 4.5 million Americans over the age of 17 have peanut allergy — and many developed it as adults.
anaphylactic, epinephrine, peanut allergies, dr. oz
257
2021-18-04
Thursday, 04 March 2021 12:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 
Newsmax TV Live

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved