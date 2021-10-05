×
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Eat Foods That Keep You Young

In "The Picture of Dorian Gray," by Oscar Wilde, Dorian is able to avoid (for a while, at least) the tribulations of aging by making a deal with the devil to have his portrait get old and wrinkly as he stays young and smooth-skinned. A masterpiece of self-deception, for sure.

Chances are you’re making a different — but just as deadly — deal every day. You're eating foods that age you inside and out, while leaving restorative choices on the shelf. And it's making you old before your time.

But what if you could turn that around and become younger-looking and -feeling just by choosing foods that help suppress inflammation?

Foods that age you include:

• Grilled and fried foods

• Red and processed meats

• Saturated and trans fats

• Added sugars and syrups

• Highly processed carbs

These contribute to body-wide inflammation by adding belly fat, damaging your gut biome, and causing cellular damage that injures your tissues and organs.

Type 2 diabetes, dementia, arthritis, cardiovascular disease, and cancer can be caused or worsened by chronic inflammation. People who eat the most inflammatory foods have a 46% higher risk of heart disease.

Inflammation-fighting foods that keep you young include:

• Green leafy and dark yellow vegetables

• Salmon, ocean trout, sardines, and anchovies

• Extra-virgin olive oil

• Berries, pears, tomatoes, avocados, and apples

• Whole grains

• Filtered black coffee and tea.

Build your diet around these and you'll stay young longer — even if you’re getting a bit gray around the temples.

© King Features Syndicate


