Exercise Helps Control Heartburn

Thursday, 29 April 2021 11:42 AM

When British singer-songwriter Craig David croons, "I'm walking away/From the troubles in my life/I'm walking away/Oh, to find a better day," he could be letting you know that there's a new way to put some much-needed distance between you and your heartburn.

Researchers from Harvard University have figured out that exercise clears out stomach acid that causes troubling heartburn symptoms, such as a burning sensation in your esophagus or chest, a bitter or acidic taste in your mouth, and pain that gets worse when you lie down.

When these symptoms are persistent and severe, they signal that you may have gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), which is linked to the development of esophageal cancer.

It's estimated that more than 60 million Americans contend with heartburn at least monthly, and 15 million Americans experience heartburn symptoms daily. If that's you, listen up.

The researchers identified five lifestyle habits that can control or knock out acid reflux. Daily moderate to vigorous exercise for at least 30 minutes is number one. But it's most effective when joined with drinking only two cups of coffee or tea daily, not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, and avoiding heartburn-triggering foods such as peppers and tomatoes.

These steps can help you dodge possible side effects — including pneumonia, kidney disease, vitamin B12 deficiency, and bone fractures — caused by long-term use of medications called proton pump inhibitors (PPIs).

In addition, by working out daily you'll acquire a more positive outlook and feel more empowered to take charge of your health.

That'll fire you up in a good way.

© King Features Syndicate


