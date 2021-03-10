Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: yogurt | colon cancer | endoscopy

Yogurt May Help Prevent Colon Cancer

By Wednesday, 10 March 2021 04:29 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Men who had two or more servings of yogurt a week had a 26 percent lower risk of developing precancerous growths in their colon, a study reports.

Researchers didn’t find the same cancer-fighting benefit for women, however. Specifically, the findings suggest that Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus, two bacteria usually found in yogurt, may reduce cancer-causing chemicals in the colon.

For the study, researchers collected data on nearly 33,000 men and nearly 56,000 women. All had an endoscopy between 1986 and 2012 to check for growths inside the lower bowel. Every four years, they also told researchers about their diet and how much yogurt they ate.

During the study, more than 5,800 men developed colon polyps, as did more than 8,100 women.

The abnormal growths, also called adenomas, precede development of cancer. Men who ate yogurt two or more times a week had a 26 percent lower risk for the kind of adenomas that are likely to become cancerous and for those in the colon rather than the rectum.

Their risk for noncancerous adenomas was 19 percent lower, researchers found.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
Men who had two or more servings of yogurt a week had a 26 percent lower risk of developing precancerous growths in their colon, a study reports.
yogurt, colon cancer, endoscopy
180
2021-29-10
Wednesday, 10 March 2021 04:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 
Newsmax TV Live
 
Listen Channels Schedule

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved