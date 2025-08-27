WATCH TV LIVE

Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Tags: volunteering | hobbies | religion | dr. crandall
OPINION

5 Ways to Boost Social Connectedness

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. Wednesday, 27 August 2025 04:09 PM EDT

1. Be kind to yourself. Give yourself positive reinforcement; you have to be happy with yourself in order to reach out to others.

2. Volunteer. Research repeatedly shows that people who help others tend to be happier, and volunteering is a wonderful way to build your social circle. If you feel lonely, volunteer to help at a food kitchen or an organization such as Meals on Wheels. It will make you feel part of something with a greater purpose.

3. Rediscover a hobby. Do you like photography? Did you sketch when you were younger? There are many ways to find classes nowadays such as through senior centers or online groups such as Meetup.com, or through neighborhood social networks. Sharing your interest with like-minded people can help you make new friends.

4. Reconnect with others. Too often, people email, text, or comment on Facebook posts without actually engaging each other in person. But that’s no substitute for a telephone call, or better yet a personal visit.

5. Reconnect with your church or synagogue. Churches and synagogues offer wonderful opportunities for friendship, and foster a feeling of connectiveness that is unmatched. Get back in the habit, or visit a new house of worship.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Give yourself positive reinforcement; you have to be happy with yourself in order to reach out to others.
Wednesday, 27 August 2025 04:09 PM
