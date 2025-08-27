5 Ways to Boost Social Connectedness

1. Be kind to yourself. Give yourself positive reinforcement; you have to be happy with yourself in order to reach out to others.

2. Volunteer. Research repeatedly shows that people who help others tend to be happier, and volunteering is a wonderful way to build your social circle. If you feel lonely, volunteer to help at a food kitchen or an organization such as Meals on Wheels. It will make you feel part of something with a greater purpose.

3. Rediscover a hobby. Do you like photography? Did you sketch when you were younger? There are many ways to find classes nowadays such as through senior centers or online groups such as Meetup.com, or through neighborhood social networks. Sharing your interest with like-minded people can help you make new friends.

4. Reconnect with others. Too often, people email, text, or comment on Facebook posts without actually engaging each other in person. But that’s no substitute for a telephone call, or better yet a personal visit.

5. Reconnect with your church or synagogue. Churches and synagogues offer wonderful opportunities for friendship, and foster a feeling of connectiveness that is unmatched. Get back in the habit, or visit a new house of worship.