Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Tags: ultra-processed | drugs | dopamine | dr. crandall
OPINION

Junk Food as Addictive as Drugs

Wednesday, 06 August 2025 04:29 PM EDT

A study revealed that foods most Americans consume daily are as addictive as illegal drugs. Researchers found that fatty and sugar-rich foods are as addictive as nicotine and cocaine, and even more so than heroin.

The study, published in The British Medical Journal, found that an estimated 14 percent of adults and 12 percent of children are addicted to ultra-processed foods that include refined sugar and fats. The criteria used to measure addiction were drawn from the Yale Food Addiction Scale and include diminished control over intake, cravings, withdrawal, and continued use despite negative consequences.

The scientists found that the foods most likely to trigger addictive responses were refined carbohydrates or fats that produced similar levels of dopamine in the brain as addictive substances such as nicotine and alcohol. These ultra-processed foods include ice cream, potato chips, doughnuts, biscuits, sausage, soft drinks, and sugary cereals.

“What really makes this dangerous is the addiction we have to ultra-processed foods. And these are foods that contain chemicals, emulsifiers, and artificial colors,” said Dr. Daniel Bober, a Florida-based addiction expert. “They also contain refined sugars and just the right amount of salt, sugar, and fat to be highly reinforced, which can lead some people to engage in compulsive eating.”

Experts say that because obesity is an epidemic in America, it is fair to compare the addictive properties of these foods and their potential harm with illegal substances such as cocaine and heroin.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Dr-Crandall
Researchers found that fatty and sugar-rich foods are as addictive as nicotine and cocaine, and even more so than heroin.
ultra-processed, drugs, dopamine, dr. crandall
2025-29-06
Wednesday, 06 August 2025 04:29 PM
