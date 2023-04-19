Health Benefits of Eating Tomatoes

A single tomato provides 40 percent of the daily minimum of vitamin C, which healthcare experts say can help ward off many diseases. It also contains vitamin A, which helps boost the immune system, and vitamin K to support strong bones.

Here are more benefits from tomatoes:

• The American Diabetes Association points out that “no matter how you like your tomatoes, you’re eating nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin E, and potassium. Tomatoes are also digested slowly, which means blood glucose levels experience a slow rise.

• Lycopene is a powerful antioxidant that gives tomatoes their red color. It also protects against prostate cancer.

• Several studies have demonstrated that the lycopene and beta-carotene found in tomatoes helped reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes in middle-aged men. And because tomatoes contain folate, eating them regularly helps maintain healthy homocysteine levels, which also helps lower the risk of cardiovascular events. The high potassium level in tomatoes also contributes to cardiovascular health.

• The fluid and fiber in tomatoes may help ease constipation. But be aware that the acidity can also trigger acid reflux in some people.