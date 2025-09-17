Tea Helps Reduce Belly Fat

On any given day, more than 159 million Americans are drinking tea. About 84 percent of all tea consumed is black tea, 15 percent green tea, and the small remaining amount is oolong, white, or dark tea, all of which can lessen your risk of diabetes, lower your blood pressure, and reduce belly fat.

Here are the most recommended fat-burning teas:

• Green. Green tea contains catechins, polyphenol compounds that are strong antioxidants. It has been shown to reduce waist circumference and body fat percentage. The most abundant catechin in green tea is EGCG, which has been linked to speeding up metabolism.

• Black. This tea is rich in flavones, which studies have shown are associated with a lower body mass index (BMI). A cup of black tea daily also improves your cardiovascular health by improving blood flow and blood vessel dilation.

• Oolong. This blend of teas appears to enhance thermogenesis, the process of heat production that burns calories and melts away fat, especially around the midsection.

• Rooibos. This South African herbal tea is available as red rooibos or green rooibos. Red is fermented while green is not. Experts say the antioxidant aspalathin found in rooibos tea may increase the sugar and fat metabolism in your body.