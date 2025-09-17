WATCH TV LIVE

Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

OPINION

Tea Helps Reduce Belly Fat

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 17 September 2025 04:27 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

On any given day, more than 159 million Americans are drinking tea. About 84 percent of all tea consumed is black tea, 15 percent green tea, and the small remaining amount is oolong, white, or dark tea, all of which can lessen your risk of diabetes, lower your blood pressure, and reduce belly fat.

Here are the most recommended fat-burning teas:

• Green. Green tea contains catechins, polyphenol compounds that are strong antioxidants. It has been shown to reduce waist circumference and body fat percentage. The most abundant catechin in green tea is EGCG, which has been linked to speeding up metabolism.

• Black. This tea is rich in flavones, which studies have shown are associated with a lower body mass index (BMI). A cup of black tea daily also improves your cardiovascular health by improving blood flow and blood vessel dilation.

• Oolong. This blend of teas appears to enhance thermogenesis, the process of heat production that burns calories and melts away fat, especially around the midsection.

• Rooibos. This South African herbal tea is available as red rooibos or green rooibos. Red is fermented while green is not. Experts say the antioxidant aspalathin found in rooibos tea may increase the sugar and fat metabolism in your body.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


About 84 percent of all tea consumed is black tea, 15 percent green tea, and the small remaining amount is oolong, white, or dark tea, all of which can lessen your risk of diabetes, lower your blood pressure, and reduce belly fat.
The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

