Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Eliminating Added Sugars

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. Wednesday, 23 April 2025 04:35 PM EDT

Cutting back the sugar you consume will help you lose weight. But your target should be added sugar, not the naturally occurring kind.

Added sugars are sweeteners introduced to foods or beverages during processing. The FDA recommends that people consume no more than 10 percent of their total daily calories from added sugar.

You can identify added sugar because it’s included in the labeling criteria. What you need to do is become a label reader.

But be aware that sweeteners you want to avoid go by many different names, including agave, brown rice syrup, corn sweetener, corn syrup, dextrin, dextrose, glucose, fructose, honey, invert sugar, lactose, maltodextrin, maltose, mannitol, molasses, natural sweeteners, polydextrose, sucrose, syrup, turbinado sugar, and xylitol.

While some foods are obviously sugar-laden (desserts, sugared sodas, cereals), others contain added sugar you wouldn’t necessarily expect (salad dressings, barbecue sauces, ketchup). Even some brands of toothpaste contain hidden sugar.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 23 April 2025 04:35 PM
