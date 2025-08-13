Cut Down on Sugar for Heart Health

How bad are sugary drinks for your heart? Research on 106,000 female California teachers who had not been diagnosed with heart disease prior to enrolling in the study found that drinking one or more sugary beverages a day was associated with a nearly 20 percent greater likelihood of developing cardiovascular disease, according to a recent study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Although diet soda may provide an alternative for some people who are trying to reduce the amount of sugary drinks in their diet, they do include artificial sweeteners such as saccharin, aspartame, sucralose, and others — none of which are completely healthy alternatives.

Water remains the most healthy beverage to drink regularly. It has no sugar, no artificial sweeteners, and no calories.

I understand that many people find drinking water boring, but if you just add some lemon, orange, or lime slices, you can perk it up and make it a healthy alternative. Here are a few more tips for eliminating added sugar:

• Cut out the obvious offenders. Banish the sugar bowl, soft drinks, candy, etc. from your house, car, and office. And don’t be fooled by the claim that only refined sugar is the enemy, and that other forms: such as raw sugar, brown sugar, honey, and molasses are okay. All sugar is a source of empty calories. If you must have something, use maple syrup, but only in tiny amounts.

• Make sure you’re actually hungry, not thirsty. Sugar cravings can be a sign you’re dehydrated.

• Get enough sleep. Research finds that people who are sleep-deprived crave sugary snacks.

• Eat more protein. Consuming protein at all three meals can help lessen sugar cravings. Eggs, chicken, fish, and even modest amounts of red meat are all good ways to pump up the protein.

• Banish alcohol. The problem with sugar is that it’s addictive — and so is alcohol. Cocktails are packed with sugar, but alcohol can weaken your resolve to lay off other sweet items.

• If your sweet tooth absolutely craves a fix, eat a few small squares of dark chocolate. The higher the percentage of dark chocolate in the product, the lower the sugar content, as opposed to milk chocolate that contains added sugar and fat.