Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Tags: stroke | womens health | migraines | dr. crandall
OPINION

Young Women Face Greater Stroke Risk

Wednesday, 12 July 2023 04:22 PM EDT

A long-term study suggests young women are more likely than their male peers to have a stroke. Researchers analyzed a claims database of insured people in the United States from 2001 to 2014, tallying the number of ischemic (clot-caused) strokes based on hospital admissions.

The data showed no difference in the number of strokes between men and women ages 15 to 24 and in those 75 and older. And more men had strokes among 45- to 74-year-olds.

However, women between the ages of 25 and 44 had more strokes than men in the same age group.

What accounts for the higher incidence of stroke in young women?

According to the lead author of the study, pregnancy, birth control pills, and conditions such as migraines and autoimmune disorders, which are more prevalent in women, may help to explain the findings.

“Non-cardiovascular risk factors play a much bigger role than we had originally thought,” said Dr. Michelle Leppert, an assistant professor of neurology at the University of Colorado.

Wednesday, 12 July 2023 04:22 PM
