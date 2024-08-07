WATCH TV LIVE

Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

OPINION

Stroke Risk Factors

Wednesday, 07 August 2024

Here’s a list of the traditional stroke risk factors that usually occur in older people:

High blood pressure. Also called hypertension, high blood pressure increases stroke likelihood by four to six times.

Atherosclerosis. This is the term for buildup of plaque in the arteries. In the heart, it’s known as coronary artery disease. But it can occur in the brain as well, and is a major cause of stroke.

Carotid artery disease. Blood flows to your brain through the carotid arteries in the neck. If these vessels become narrowed, a clot can form, causing a stroke. Fifty percent of strokes are caused by problems in the carotid arteries.

Atrial fibrillation. Like high blood pressure, this common heartbeat irregularity increases stroke risk four to six times. Other types of heart arrythmia can also cause a stroke.

Smoking. Because the inflammation it causes damages blood vessels, smokers are at greatly increased risk of stroke.

Diabetes. People with diabetes tend to develop underlying cardiovascular disease much more often than others. And most people who suffer from diabetes end up dying of a clot-related cause, usually either a heart attack or stroke.

Abnormal lipids. High levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol, low levels of HDL (good) cholesterol, and high triglycerides all contribute to atherosclerosis — and thus to stroke risk.

Obesity. Too much belly fat is a stroke risk factor because it increases risks for hypertension and diabetes. It also produces chronic bodily inflammation.

Stress. As with heart attack, stress has been an overlooked cause of stroke. Although stress is not yet considered an independent stroke risk factor, it is implicated in several of the other major factors, including high blood pressure, smoking, and obesity.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Dr-Crandall
Wednesday, 07 August 2024 04:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

