×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: stroke | blood pressure | atherosclerosis | diabetes

Major Stroke Risk Factors

Dr. Crandall By Wednesday, 06 October 2021 04:45 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Anyone can have a stroke. But if you have any of these risk factors, you need to pay close attention:

Family history. If you have a parent or sibling who suffered a stroke, you’re at higher risk. In fact, this past March the largest study ever conducted on strokes uncovered 22 new genetic risk factors, tripling the number of genes known to affect stroke risk.

High blood pressure. This is the single highest risk factor for stroke, increasing chances four to six times. In fact, high blood pressure can cause a stroke directly, and also contributes to other high-risk conditions such as atherosclerosis.

Atherosclerosis. This disease process, also called hardening of the arteries, narrows the coronary arteries of the heart, which can lead to heart attack. But it also narrows arteries elsewhere in the body, including the brain, setting the stage for a stroke-causing blood clot.

Smoking. People who smoke have double the risk of an ischemic stroke and quadruple the risk of a hemorrhagic stroke.

Diabetes. People with diabetes are more likely to develop underlying cardiovascular disease. Nearly 80 percent of diabetics eventually die of a clot-related complication, usually either heart attack or stroke.

Abnormal cholesterol levels. High levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol, low levels of HDL (good) cholesterol, and high triglycerides all contribute to stroke risk.

Obesity. High amounts of belly fat, especially abdominal fat, raise the chance of stroke.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
Anyone can have a stroke. But if you have any of these risk factors, you need to pay close attention.
stroke, blood pressure, atherosclerosis, diabetes
232
2021-45-06
Wednesday, 06 October 2021 04:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved