×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: stem cells | heart failure | stroke | dr. crandall
OPINION

Stem Cells Can Improve Heart Failure

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 06 March 2024 04:22 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Patients with mild or moderate heart failure who have high levels of inflammation responded well to stem cell injections, and experienced a decline in their risk of heart attacks, strokes, and heart-related death, according to clinical trial results.

Stem cells injected into targeted areas of a failing heart become activated by inflammation and start pumping out beneficial biochemicals, explained lead researcher Dr. Emerson Perin, medical director of the Texas Heart Institute in Houston.

“These cells are little factories of different proteins, cytokines and other products that then have an effect locally on the heart muscle cells,” Perin said, adding that the cells also help improve the health of blood vessels both large and small.

Researchers recruited 537 people suffering from advanced heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, which is when the main pumping chamber in the left side of the heart is significantly weakened. Half of the patients chosen at random received 150 million stem cells into targeted areas of still-working heart muscle, delivered through 15 to 20 injections in a single procedure.

All the patients who got stem cells experienced a 65 percent reduction in nonfatal heart attacks and strokes. Participants with high levels of inflammation were 79 percent less likely to have nonfatal heart attacks or strokes after stem cell therapy.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
Patients with mild or moderate heart failure who have high levels of inflammation responded well to stem cell injections.
stem cells, heart failure, stroke, dr. crandall
213
2024-22-06
Wednesday, 06 March 2024 04:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved